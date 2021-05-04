Why should you add The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) to your portfolio?

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 2,411,814 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.4 Billion, closed the recent trade at $24.48 per share which meant it gained $2.4 on the day or 10.87% during that session. The TBBK stock price is -2.7% off its 52-week high price of $25.14 and 78.39% above the 52-week low of $5.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 513.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 522.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.41.

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) trade information

Sporting 10.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 04 when the TBBK stock price touched $25.14- or saw a rise of 2.63%. Year-to-date, The Bancorp, Inc. shares have moved 79.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) have changed 15.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +10.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.96% from the levels at last check today.

The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Bancorp, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +145.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.81%, compared to 22.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.1% and 10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +57.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +54.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12%.

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.18% with a share float percentage of 103.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Bancorp, Inc. having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Frontier Capital Management Company LLC with over 5.39 Million shares worth more than $73.53 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Frontier Capital Management Company LLC held 9.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.44 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.61 Million and represent 7.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.1% shares in the company for having 1798791 shares of worth $30.17 Million while later fund manager owns 1.32 Million shares of worth $17.99 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.