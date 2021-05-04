Why should you add DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) to your portfolio?

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,764,507 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.81 Billion, closed the last trade at $8.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -3.95% during that session. The DOYU stock price is -134.74% off its 52-week high price of $20.54 and 21.14% above the 52-week low of $6.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Despite being -3.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 27 when the DOYU stock price touched $10.69- or saw a rise of 18.15%. Year-to-date, DouYu International Holdings Limited shares have moved -20.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have changed -17.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.59.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DouYu International Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -176.67%, compared to 18.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -135.7% and -118.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.3%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $335.19 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $374.54 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $325.14 Million and $371.25 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.1% for the current quarter and 0.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +104.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.31%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.9% with a share float percentage of 31.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DouYu International Holdings Limited having a total of 216 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 12.9 Million shares worth more than $142.64 Million. As of December 30, 2020, FIL LTD held 4.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 5.77 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63.85 Million and represent 1.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.74% shares in the company for having 2348274 shares of worth $24.45 Million while later fund manager owns 1.6 Million shares of worth $22.92 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.5% of company’s outstanding stock.