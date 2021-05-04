Why should you add Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) to your portfolio?

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,092,764 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $603.53 Million, closed the last trade at $12.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.71 on the day or -5.38% during that session. The BTBT stock price is -164.21% off its 52-week high price of $33 and 94.48% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Despite being -5.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 28 when the BTBT stock price touched $13.80- or saw a rise of 9.49%. Year-to-date, Bit Digital Inc. shares have moved -42.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) have changed -12.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +60.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +148%.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.53% with a share float percentage of 1.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bit Digital Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 240Thousand shares worth more than $5.26 Million. As of December 30, 2020, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 0.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 151.23 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.31 Million and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 41203 shares of worth $618.87 Thousand while later fund manager owns 23.78 Thousand shares of worth $350.99 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.