Why Buy stock in Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)?

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has a beta value of 2.68 and has seen 1,358,157 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.39 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.17 per share which meant it gained $0.97 on the day or 4.58% during that session. The TROX stock price is -0.72% off its 52-week high price of $22.33 and 78.98% above the 52-week low of $4.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.49.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) trade information

Sporting 4.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 29 when the TROX stock price touched $22.48- or saw a rise of 1.38%. Year-to-date, Tronox Holdings plc shares have moved 51.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) have changed 14.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.83% from current levels.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tronox Holdings plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +129.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 150%, compared to 19.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1533.3% and 900% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +27.9%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $911.54 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $899.54 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $578Million and $675Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57.7% for the current quarter and 33.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +920.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.9%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

TROX Dividends

Tronox Holdings plc is expected to release its next earnings report between July 27 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 1.51%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.76%.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.65% with a share float percentage of 75.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tronox Holdings plc having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 11.34 Million shares worth more than $165.78 Million. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 7.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.06 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $117.83 Million and represent 5.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 2658980 shares of worth $48.66 Million while later fund manager owns 2.38 Million shares of worth $34.86 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.56% of company’s outstanding stock.