When is Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) going to be good investment?

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,328,344 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.44 Billion, closed the last trade at $35.98 per share which meant it lost -$1.37 on the day or -3.67% during that session. The XM stock price is -59.2% off its 52-week high price of $57.28 and 12.95% above the 52-week low of $31.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 948.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +66.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.72% from current levels.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +67.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.97% with a share float percentage of 90.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qualtrics International Inc. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Janney Montgomery Scott LLC with over 36.38 Thousand shares worth more than $1.2 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GWM Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 32.74 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.08 Million and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.38% shares in the company for having 3914707 shares of worth $128.83 Million while later fund manager owns 1.29 Million shares of worth $42.52 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.45% of company’s outstanding stock.