When is Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) going to be good investment?

The consensus among analysts is that Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

Despite being -8.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 29 when the SAVA stock price touched $48.91- or saw a rise of 12.1%. Year-to-date, Cassava Sciences Inc. shares have moved 530.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have changed -8.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $87.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 103.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $73 while the price target rests at a high of $110. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +155.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 69.81% from current levels.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +35.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +8.8%.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.63% with a share float percentage of 27.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cassava Sciences Inc. having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.97 Million shares worth more than $13.44 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.58 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.8 Million and represent 3.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 890577 shares of worth $6.07 Million while later fund manager owns 802.73 Thousand shares of worth $36.08 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.