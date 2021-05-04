Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) surprises Wall Street with 4.52% stock price gain

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has a beta value of 1.4 and has seen 1,237,880 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.18 Billion, closed the recent trade at $47.78 per share which meant it gained $2.07 on the day or 4.52% during that session. The VNO stock price is -3.6% off its 52-week high price of $49.5 and 37.65% above the 52-week low of $29.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) trade information

Sporting 4.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 04 when the VNO stock price touched $48.18- or saw a rise of 0.59%. Year-to-date, Vornado Realty Trust shares have moved 28.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have changed 3.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump -6.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $39 while the price target rests at a high of $52. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +8.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.38% from the levels at last check today.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vornado Realty Trust shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +51.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.25%, compared to 4.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -166.7% and 102.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $387.16 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $390.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $444.53 Million and $343.03 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -12.9% for the current quarter and 13.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -111.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.33%.

VNO Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.12 at a share yield of 4.63%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.12%.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.07% with a share float percentage of 89.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vornado Realty Trust having a total of 613 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.3 Million shares worth more than $982.05 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, with the holding of over 18.08 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $675.2 Million and represent 9.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.79% shares in the company for having 7257028 shares of worth $288.54 Million while later fund manager owns 5.06 Million shares of worth $188.83 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.64% of company’s outstanding stock.