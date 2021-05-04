Terex Corporation (TEX) climbs 4.92%, marking win over bears

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 1,036,076 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.44 Billion, closed the last trade at $49.3 per share which meant it gained $2.31 on the day or 4.92% during that session. The TEX stock price is -1.6% off its 52-week high price of $50.09 and 76.59% above the 52-week low of $11.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 590.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 649.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Terex Corporation (TEX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.6.

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) trade information

Sporting 4.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the TEX stock price touched $49.66- or saw a rise of 0.72%. Year-to-date, Terex Corporation shares have moved 41.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) have changed 6.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $46 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.69% from current levels.

Terex Corporation (TEX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Terex Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +99.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1669.23%, compared to -3.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1300% and 151.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +22.6%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -95.6%.

TEX Dividends

Terex Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 28 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 1.02%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.17%.

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.28% with a share float percentage of 90.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Terex Corporation having a total of 346 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.72 Million shares worth more than $269.31 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.28 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $219.08 Million and represent 9.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.08% shares in the company for having 4241092 shares of worth $147.97 Million while later fund manager owns 3.02 Million shares of worth $107.83 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.32% of company’s outstanding stock.