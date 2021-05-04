Small Cap Stock Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) is a Buy – Analysts

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,431,097 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $321.67 Million, closed the recent trade at $12.49 per share which meant it gained $2.34 on the day or 23.1% during that session. The STIM stock price is -79.58% off its 52-week high price of $22.43 and 87.11% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 367.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 405.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) trade information

Sporting 23.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 04 when the STIM stock price touched $12.85- or saw a rise of 3.23%. Year-to-date, Neuronetics, Inc. shares have moved 11.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have changed -0.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 599.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +100.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 68.13% from the levels at last check today.

Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Neuronetics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +91.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.66%, compared to 22.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.4% and 43.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23.2%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.58 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.38 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $11.48 Million and $9.74 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.9% for the current quarter and 47.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +7.8%.

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.06% with a share float percentage of 58.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neuronetics, Inc. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Investor AB with over 1.79 Million shares worth more than $19.93 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Investor AB held 6.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Granite Point Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 1.25 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.85 Million and represent 4.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 579251 shares of worth $6.44 Million while later fund manager owns 367.74 Thousand shares of worth $4.09 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.43% of company’s outstanding stock.