Short term estimates and forecasts for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,328,815 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.38 Billion, closed the last trade at $38.72 per share which meant it gained $1.66 on the day or 4.48% during that session. The KL stock price is -48.99% off its 52-week high price of $57.69 and 18.08% above the 52-week low of $31.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) trade information

Sporting 4.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 27 when the KL stock price touched $39.23- or saw a rise of 1.3%. Year-to-date, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares have moved -6.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have changed 9.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38 while the price target rests at a high of $47. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.86% from current levels.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

KL Dividends

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.75 at a share yield of 2%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.01% with a share float percentage of 64.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. having a total of 594 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.16 Million shares worth more than $873.39 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 7.92% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 10.98 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $453.13 Million and represent 4.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.9% shares in the company for having 13086335 shares of worth $442.32 Million while later fund manager owns 4.7 Million shares of worth $193.97 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.