Short term estimates and forecasts for Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 1,026,135 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $125.12 Million, closed the last trade at $0.77 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 5.49% during that session. The AUMN stock price is -68.83% off its 52-week high price of $1.3 and 72.73% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 889Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.02, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.95 while the price target rests at a high of $1.1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.38% from current levels.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -29.4%.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.22% with a share float percentage of 29.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golden Minerals Company having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc. (The) with over 5.43 Million shares worth more than $4.13 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group Inc. (The) held 3.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 1.03 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $784.92 Thousand and represent 0.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 4693586 shares of worth $3.57 Million while later fund manager owns 1.42 Million shares of worth $935.43 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.