Short term estimates and forecasts for Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 2,112,463 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $391.31 Million, closed the last trade at $5.22 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 4.19% during that session. The FLDM stock price is -138.51% off its 52-week high price of $12.45 and 68.01% above the 52-week low of $1.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) trade information

Sporting 4.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the FLDM stock price touched $5.25-0 or saw a rise of 0.57%. Year-to-date, Fluidigm Corporation shares have moved -13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) have changed 10.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +168.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.26% from current levels.

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fluidigm Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 136.67%, compared to 22.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 39.1% and 27.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +24.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -8.06%.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.31% with a share float percentage of 94.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fluidigm Corporation having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.58 Million shares worth more than $33.47 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 7.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Indaba Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 5.53 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.18 Million and represent 7.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.67% shares in the company for having 4248032 shares of worth $27.53 Million while later fund manager owns 2.02 Million shares of worth $12.12 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.