Shineco, Inc. (TYHT): What is good about stock?

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 3,154,608 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.96 Million, closed the recent trade at $13.92 per share which meant it gained $1.98 on the day or 16.56% during that session. The TYHT stock price is -32.18% off its 52-week high price of $18.4 and 84.91% above the 52-week low of $2.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 249Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 407.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shineco, Inc. (TYHT) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) trade information

Sporting 16.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 04 when the TYHT stock price touched $18.40- or saw a rise of 23.15%. Year-to-date, Shineco, Inc. shares have moved 362.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 69.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) have changed 198.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 68.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Shineco, Inc. (TYHT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -804.9%.

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.07% with a share float percentage of 4.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shineco, Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 143.31 Thousand shares worth more than $437.82 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 4633 shares of worth $16.68 Thousand while later fund manager owns 469 shares of worth $1.43 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.