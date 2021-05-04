Shares of Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) gained 15% in a month.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,234,166 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $233.77 Million, closed the last trade at $6.21 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 5.61% during that session. The WRAP stock price is -131.88% off its 52-week high price of $14.4 and 37.2% above the 52-week low of $3.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 322.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 721.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) trade information

Sporting 5.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 28 when the WRAP stock price touched $6.85-9 or saw a rise of 9.34%. Year-to-date, Wrap Technologies Inc. shares have moved 28.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) have changed 15%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.75 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +77.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.9% from current levels.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -27.9%.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.06% with a share float percentage of 31.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wrap Technologies Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 989.42 Thousand shares worth more than $4.78 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), with the holding of over 937.39 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.53 Million and represent 2.49% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 529456 shares of worth $2.56 Million while later fund manager owns 324.46 Thousand shares of worth $1.8 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.