Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) gained 26.4% in a month.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 14,621,368 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $851.86 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -14.51% during that session. The UXIN stock price is -16.33% off its 52-week high price of $2.92 and 71.31% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 90Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uxin Limited (UXIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Despite being -14.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the UXIN stock price touched $3.60-3 or saw a rise of 30.83%. Year-to-date, Uxin Limited shares have moved 185.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) have changed 26.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +67.5%.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.5% with a share float percentage of 44.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uxin Limited having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 37.4 Million shares worth more than $32.63 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Warburg Pincus LLC held 13.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 10.12 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.83 Million and represent 3.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Global X Fds-Global X E-Commerce ETF. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.4% shares in the company for having 3950000 shares of worth $4.58 Million while later fund manager owns 576.36 Thousand shares of worth $674.34 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.2% of company’s outstanding stock.