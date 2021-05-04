Shares of New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSE:GBR) lost -23.28% in a month.

New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSE:GBR) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 1,730,589 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.63 Million, closed the last trade at $4.02 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 4.96% during that session. The GBR stock price is -670.9% off its 52-week high price of $30.99 and 82.09% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSE:GBR) trade information

Sporting 4.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the GBR stock price touched $4.33-7 or saw a rise of 7.16%. Year-to-date, New Concept Energy Inc. shares have moved 107.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSE:GBR) have changed -23.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 158.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 53.42.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSE:GBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.43% with a share float percentage of 3.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Concept Energy Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 71.39 Thousand shares worth more than $138.36 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), with the holding of over 29.46 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.1 Thousand and represent 0.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 29463 shares of worth $57.1 Thousand while later fund manager owns 8.4 Thousand shares of worth $16.28 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.