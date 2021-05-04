Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) lost -7.25% in a month.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 1,681,395 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.32 Million, closed the last trade at $1.28 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 6.67% during that session. The ALNA stock price is -164.84% off its 52-week high price of $3.39 and 25.78% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 504.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 446.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +681.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 290.63% from current levels.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +52.7%.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.94% with a share float percentage of 38.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with over 4Million shares worth more than $5.12 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. held 7.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Frazier Management LLC, with the holding of over 3.33 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.26 Million and represent 5.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.49% shares in the company for having 848640 shares of worth $1.43 Million while later fund manager owns 302.63 Thousand shares of worth $387.36 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.