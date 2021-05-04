Shares in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) 26.01 % up, YTD

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 7,209,040 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $184.49 Billion, closed the last trade at $212.2 per share which meant it gained $8.34 on the day or 4.09% during that session. The UPS stock price is -0.56% off its 52-week high price of $213.38 and 58.13% above the 52-week low of $88.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.78.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) trade information

Sporting 4.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the UPS stock price touched $213.38 or saw a rise of 0.55%. Year-to-date, United Parcel Service Inc. shares have moved 26.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have changed 23.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $215.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $120 while the price target rests at a high of $261. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -43.45% from current levels.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that United Parcel Service Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +31.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.27%, compared to -8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.5% and 17.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -69.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.4%.

UPS Dividends

United Parcel Service Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 27 and July 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.08 at a share yield of 2%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.05%.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.77% with a share float percentage of 68.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Parcel Service Inc. having a total of 2447 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc. (The) with over 57.63 Million shares worth more than $9.71 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group Inc. (The) held 8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 52.34 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.81 Billion and represent 7.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.79% shares in the company for having 20124663 shares of worth $3.39 Billion while later fund manager owns 14.33 Million shares of worth $2.41 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.