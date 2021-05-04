Shares in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) -31.43 % down, YTD

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) has a beta value of -0.47 and has seen 1,315,054 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.74 Million, closed the last trade at $2.88 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 9.51% during that session. The NVOS stock price is -420.14% off its 52-week high price of $14.98 and 10.76% above the 52-week low of $2.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 36.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Sporting 9.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the NVOS stock price touched $3.25-1 or saw a rise of 11.38%. Year-to-date, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. shares have moved -31.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) have changed -21.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 50.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 35.08.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.