Shares in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) -1.04 % down, YTD

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,163,843 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.19 Million, closed the last trade at $3.82 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 5.82% during that session. The CLEU stock price is -173.82% off its 52-week high price of $10.46 and 16.49% above the 52-week low of $3.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Sporting 5.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 29 when the CLEU stock price touched $4.09-6 or saw a rise of 6.6%. Year-to-date, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares have moved -1.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) have changed -7.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 269.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 73.74.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -35.9%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0% with a share float percentage of 0%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Liberal Education Holdings Limited having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 448 shares worth more than $1.73 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, UBS Group AG held 0.01% of shares outstanding.