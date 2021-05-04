Shares in BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) 123.57 % up, YTD

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 170,000,000 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $218.34 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.17 per share which meant it gained $1.98 on the day or 62.07% during that session. The BLRX stock price is -17.99% off its 52-week high price of $6.1 and 72.92% above the 52-week low of $1.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 594.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 971.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Sporting 62.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 04 when the BLRX stock price touched $6.10-7 or saw a rise of 7.64%. Year-to-date, BioLineRx Ltd. shares have moved 123.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 83.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) have changed 97.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 401.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 119.15% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +267.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.29% from the levels at last check today.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +45.5%.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.14% with a share float percentage of 15.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioLineRx Ltd. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 732.19 Thousand shares worth more than $1.85 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 1.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC, with the holding of over 427.94 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.08 Million and represent 1% of shares outstanding.