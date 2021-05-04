Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) -5.13 % down, YTD

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 2,134,370 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.56 Billion, closed the last trade at $66.89 per share which meant it gained $4.45 on the day or 7.13% during that session. The AEM stock price is -33.4% off its 52-week high price of $89.23 and 32.99% above the 52-week low of $44.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.68.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) trade information

Sporting 7.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the AEM stock price touched $67.12- or saw a rise of 0.34%. Year-to-date, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares have moved -5.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) have changed 12.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $82.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60 while the price target rests at a high of $117.05. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +74.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.3% from current levels.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.01 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.04 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $557.17 Million and $956.55 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 80.7% for the current quarter and 9.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +79.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.68%.

AEM Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between July 28 and July 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.4 at a share yield of 2.24%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.01%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.08% with a share float percentage of 73.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited having a total of 736 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 13.56 Million shares worth more than $956.18 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the holding of over 11.09 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $782.06 Million and represent 4.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.32% shares in the company for having 10518149 shares of worth $608.05 Million while later fund manager owns 3.42 Million shares of worth $191.07 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.4% of company’s outstanding stock.