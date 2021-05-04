Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) surprises Wall Street with 5.12% stock price gain

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,177,792 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.52 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.8 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 5.12% during that session. The SAND stock price is -36.28% off its 52-week high price of $10.63 and 28.85% above the 52-week low of $5.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $14.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +89.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.56% from current levels.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +2.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.67%, compared to 11% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -66.7% and 300% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.37% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +40%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.14% with a share float percentage of 48.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sandstorm Gold Ltd. having a total of 264 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 22.28 Million shares worth more than $159.77 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Great-West Life Assurance Company, with the holding of over 6.31 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.27 Million and represent 3.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.05% shares in the company for having 9855303 shares of worth $67.02 Million while later fund manager owns 9.57 Million shares of worth $65.06 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.9% of company’s outstanding stock.