Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) investors to reap big returns again

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) has a beta value of -0.18 and has seen 4,113,628 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.66 Million, closed the last trade at $1.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -10.06% during that session. The MRIN stock price is -254.04% off its 52-week high price of $5.7 and 31.06% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 192.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Despite being -10.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the MRIN stock price touched $1.97 or saw a rise of 18.27%. Year-to-date, Marin Software Incorporated shares have moved -20.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) have changed -12.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 297.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 194.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 769.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +769.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 769.57% from current levels.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +1.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.54% with a share float percentage of 20.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marin Software Incorporated having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 530.45 Thousand shares worth more than $1.07 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 9.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sapphire Ventures, LLC, with the holding of over 194.11 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $392.1 Thousand and represent 3.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 159630 shares of worth $322.45 Thousand while later fund manager owns 71.93 Thousand shares of worth $155.37 Thousand as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.3% of company’s outstanding stock.