LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) climbs 3.98%, marking win over bears

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 1,810,019 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.06 Billion, closed the last trade at $107.87 per share which meant it gained $4.13 on the day or 3.98% during that session. The LYB stock price is -4.51% off its 52-week high price of $112.73 and 58.9% above the 52-week low of $44.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.08.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) trade information

Sporting 3.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the LYB stock price touched $109.01 or saw a rise of 1.05%. Year-to-date, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares have moved 17.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) have changed 2.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $116.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $94 while the price target rests at a high of $134. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +24.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.86% from current levels.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +49.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 137.08%, compared to 19.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 474.6% and 166.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +32.1%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.94 Billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.4 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.55 Billion and $6.73 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 79.3% for the current quarter and 39.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -55.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -4.07%.

LYB Dividends

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 29 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.2 at a share yield of 4.05%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.48%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.08% with a share float percentage of 98.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LyondellBasell Industries N.V. having a total of 1043 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 38.53 Million shares worth more than $3.53 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Capital International Investors held 11.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 25.81 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.37 Billion and represent 7.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and American Balanced Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.14% shares in the company for having 13841591 shares of worth $1.44 Billion while later fund manager owns 9.98 Million shares of worth $1.04 Billion as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.98% of company’s outstanding stock.