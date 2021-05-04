Large Cap Stock Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is a Overweight – Analysts

The consensus among analysts is that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.99.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $438.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.43% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $250 while the price target rests at a high of $650. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +134.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.62% from the levels at last check today.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +519.5%.