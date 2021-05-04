Large Cap Stock Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is a Overweight – Analysts – Marketing Sentinel

Large Cap Stock Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is a Overweight – Analysts

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The consensus among analysts is that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.99.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $438.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.43% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $250 while the price target rests at a high of $650. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +134.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.62% from the levels at last check today.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +519.5%.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.