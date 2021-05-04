Investor confidence returns after Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) share prices gain $0.17

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,525,145 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $220.29 Million, closed the last trade at $1.6 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 11.89% during that session. The WRN stock price is -20% off its 52-week high price of $1.92 and 71.25% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 508.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 778.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) trade information

Sporting 11.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the WRN stock price touched $1.6199 or saw a rise of 1.23%. Year-to-date, Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares have moved 30.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) have changed 23.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 415.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.95 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +56.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.88% from current levels.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.39% with a share float percentage of 15.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Copper and Gold Corporation having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.5 Million shares worth more than $9.23 Million. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 5.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Claret Asset Management Corp, with the holding of over 3.7 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.55 Million and represent 2.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.38% shares in the company for having 7309100 shares of worth $11.33 Million while later fund manager owns 2.43 Million shares of worth $2.82 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.