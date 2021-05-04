Investor confidence returns after Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) share prices gain $0.4

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has a beta value of 0.13 and has seen 22,042,241 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.85 Million, closed the last trade at $2.08 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 23.81% during that session. The TOPS stock price is -380.77% off its 52-week high price of $10 and 54.33% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Sporting 23.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the TOPS stock price touched $2.57-1 or saw a rise of 19.07%. Year-to-date, Top Ships Inc. shares have moved 71.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) have changed 4.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 380.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +380.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 380.77% from current levels.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.96% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +99.5%.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.5% with a share float percentage of 0.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Top Ships Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 78.21 Thousand shares worth more than $94.63 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Squarepoint Ops LLC, with the holding of over 50.3 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.86 Thousand and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.