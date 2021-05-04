Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) investors to reap big returns again

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has a beta value of 2.56 and has seen 6,240,685 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $131.88 Million, closed the recent trade at $5 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 19.33% during that session. The HBP stock price is -17.4% off its 52-week high price of $5.87 and 86.4% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 71.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) trade information

Sporting 19.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 04 when the HBP stock price touched $5.87-1 or saw a rise of 16.52%. Year-to-date, Huttig Building Products, Inc. shares have moved 33.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) have changed 28.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 312.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.1 while the price target rests at a high of $8.1. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 62% from the levels at last check today.

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +95.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14%.

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.33% with a share float percentage of 53.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huttig Building Products, Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Weber, Alan W. with over 2.46 Million shares worth more than $9.03 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Weber, Alan W. held 8.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mill Road Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.19 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.03 Million and represent 7.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.27% shares in the company for having 622851 shares of worth $2.29 Million while later fund manager owns 418Thousand shares of worth $1.53 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.52% of company’s outstanding stock.