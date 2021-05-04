How is the Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) performance outlook for the coming months?

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has a beta value of 3.95 and has seen 2,532,823 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $814.49 Million, closed the last trade at $7.32 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 4.57% during that session. The PRTY stock price is -25.82% off its 52-week high price of $9.21 and 95.08% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) trade information

Sporting 4.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the PRTY stock price touched $7.36-0 or saw a rise of 0.54%. Year-to-date, Party City Holdco Inc. shares have moved 19.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) have changed 21.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.37% from current levels.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Party City Holdco Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +255.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 144.9%, compared to 6.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.7% and 97% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.8%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $405.11 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $382.71 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $414.04 Million and $225.67 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -2.2% for the current quarter and 69.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.02% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +8.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.58%.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.16% with a share float percentage of 75.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Party City Holdco Inc. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 15.26 Million shares worth more than $93.87 Million. As of December 30, 2020, CAS Investment Partners, LLC held 13.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 9.89 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.85 Million and represent 8.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.62% shares in the company for having 4031568 shares of worth $24.79 Million while later fund manager owns 2.92 Million shares of worth $17.94 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.62% of company’s outstanding stock.