How is the Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) performance outlook for the coming months?

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 14,557,452 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.51 Billion, closed the last trade at $186.02 per share which meant it gained $7.2 on the day or 4.03% during that session. The MRNA stock price is -1.74% off its 52-week high price of $189.26 and 83.35% above the 52-week low of $30.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.39.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Sporting 4.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the MRNA stock price touched $189 or saw a rise of 1.58%. Year-to-date, Moderna Inc. shares have moved 78.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have changed 40.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $171.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $79 while the price target rests at a high of $234. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -57.53% from current levels.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Moderna Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +160.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1290.82%, compared to 8.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 782.9% and 1983.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2068.4%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.04 Billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.26 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $8.39 Million and $66.35 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24182.2% for the current quarter and 6321.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -26.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.8%.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.82% with a share float percentage of 60.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moderna Inc. having a total of 994 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 30.87 Million shares worth more than $3.23 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 7.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 24.31 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.54 Billion and represent 6.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 8918664 shares of worth $931.73 Million while later fund manager owns 5.04 Million shares of worth $660.42 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.26% of company’s outstanding stock.