How is the Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) performance outlook for the coming months?

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 38,637,973 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.54 Million, closed the last trade at $11.31 per share which meant it gained $4.79 on the day or 73.47% during that session. The ISNS stock price is -2.39% off its 52-week high price of $11.58 and 71.18% above the 52-week low of $3.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 52.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) trade information

Sporting 73.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the ISNS stock price touched $11.58- or saw a rise of 2.33%. Year-to-date, Image Sensing Systems Inc. shares have moved 151.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 155.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) have changed 138.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 52.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump -64.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -64.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -64.63% from current levels.

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -84.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

ISNS Dividends

Image Sensing Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 12 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 7.36%.

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.94% with a share float percentage of 45.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Image Sensing Systems Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 251.85 Thousand shares worth more than $1.13 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 209.49 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $940.63 Thousand and represent 3.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.48% shares in the company for having 79211 shares of worth $355.66 Thousand while later fund manager owns 63.19 Thousand shares of worth $279.91 Thousand as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.