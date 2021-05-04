How is the Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) performance outlook for the coming months?

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has a beta value of 2.67 and has seen 1,271,992 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.28 Billion, closed the recent trade at $16.16 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 4.8% during that session. The CSTM stock price is -5.69% off its 52-week high price of $17.08 and 67.88% above the 52-week low of $5.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 659.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Constellium SE (CSTM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) trade information

Sporting 4.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 28 when the CSTM stock price touched $16.77- or saw a rise of 4.03%. Year-to-date, Constellium SE shares have moved 15.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have changed 8.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.69.

Constellium SE (CSTM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Constellium SE shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +65.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 617.65%, compared to 52.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 182.1% and 37.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +50.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -136.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 53.48%.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.93% with a share float percentage of 91.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Constellium SE having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 17.37 Million shares worth more than $243.07 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the holding of over 7.58 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.04 Million and represent 5.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.38% shares in the company for having 7523036 shares of worth $105.25 Million while later fund manager owns 5.36 Million shares of worth $74.98 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.83% of company’s outstanding stock.