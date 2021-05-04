Here is a bargain stock you should look at : Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

The consensus among analysts is that Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 36 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.95.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Despite being -5.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 28 when the SHOP stock price touched $1301 or saw a rise of 13.8%. Year-to-date, Shopify Inc. shares have moved -0.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) have changed -2.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1466.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $788 while the price target rests at a high of $1900. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +69.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.77% from current levels.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shopify Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +14.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.01%, compared to 7.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.5% and -44.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +51.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +334.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.44%.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.86% with a share float percentage of 67.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shopify Inc. having a total of 1530 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.06 Million shares worth more than $6.86 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 5.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 5.72 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.48 Billion and represent 5.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.02% shares in the company for having 2282269 shares of worth $2.53 Billion while later fund manager owns 1.49 Million shares of worth $1.63 Billion as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.