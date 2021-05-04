Here is a bargain stock you should look at : Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has a beta value of 2.75 and has seen 2,242,089 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.69 Billion, closed the recent trade at $80.66 per share which meant it lost -$3.26 on the day or -3.88% during that session. The FANG stock price is -10.03% off its 52-week high price of $88.75 and 70.7% above the 52-week low of $23.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 36 have rated it as a Hold, with 29 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.92.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) trade information

Despite being -3.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 29 when the FANG stock price touched $87.60- or saw a rise of 8.07%. Year-to-date, Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares have moved 66.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have changed -0.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $98.34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $70 while the price target rests at a high of $125. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +54.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.22% from the levels at last check today.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +228.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 153.29%, compared to 11.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1180% and 232.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +74%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.26 Billion for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.29 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $596.29 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 111% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +162.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50.12%.

FANG Dividends

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.6 at a share yield of 1.9%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.69% with a share float percentage of 87.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diamondback Energy, Inc. having a total of 730 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 19.34 Million shares worth more than $935.91 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 10.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 17.42 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $843.33 Million and represent 9.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.03% shares in the company for having 9110720 shares of worth $669.55 Million while later fund manager owns 5.99 Million shares of worth $440.44 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.31% of company’s outstanding stock.