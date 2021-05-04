Here is a bargain stock you should look at : China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) has a beta value of 0.15 and has seen 1,325,689 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.77 Million, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -12.34% during that session. The CPHI stock price is -139.71% off its 52-week high price of $1.63 and 52.94% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) trade information

Despite being -12.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 27 when the CPHI stock price touched $0.8599 or saw a rise of 21.5%. Year-to-date, China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares have moved 51.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) have changed -28.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 407.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 125.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 561.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +561.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 561.76% from current levels.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +86.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.72% with a share float percentage of 5.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Pharma Holdings Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 793.88 Thousand shares worth more than $353.91 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management Inc., with the holding of over 235Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $104.76 Thousand and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.43% shares in the company for having 195000 shares of worth $86.93 Thousand while later fund manager owns 40Thousand shares of worth $35.49 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.