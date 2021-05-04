Elastic N.V. (ESTC) investors to reap big returns again

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,097,439 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.26 Billion, closed the last trade at $114.25 per share which meant it lost -$6.37 on the day or -5.28% during that session. The ESTC stock price is -54.48% off its 52-week high price of $176.49 and 55.05% above the 52-week low of $51.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) trade information

Despite being -5.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 27 when the ESTC stock price touched $129.49 or saw a rise of 11.77%. Year-to-date, Elastic N.V. shares have moved -21.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) have changed -0.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $175.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $155 while the price target rests at a high of $200. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +75.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.67% from current levels.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Elastic N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +8.55% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.3% and -300% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +37.9%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $158.91 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $165.78 Million for the next quarter concluding in July 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $123.62 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.5% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -13.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.8%.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.64% with a share float percentage of 104.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elastic N.V. having a total of 472 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.54 Million shares worth more than $1.39 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 10.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.58 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $815.61 Million and represent 6.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity OTC Portfolio. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.9% shares in the company for having 1707931 shares of worth $249.58 Million while later fund manager owns 1.62 Million shares of worth $217.37 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.8% of company’s outstanding stock.