Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) Forecast to gain 72.78% to hit Consensus price target

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,005,457 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.2 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.6 on the day or -4.39% during that session. The DM stock price is -167.13% off its 52-week high price of $34.94 and 24.69% above the 52-week low of $9.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

Despite being -4.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 29 when the DM stock price touched $14.93- or saw a rise of 12.39%. Year-to-date, Desktop Metal Inc. shares have moved -23.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) have changed -14.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $34. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +159.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.9% from current levels.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -653.5%.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.04% with a share float percentage of 56.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Desktop Metal Inc. having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 28.42 Million shares worth more than $488.76 Million. As of December 30, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 11.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is KPCB XVI Associates, LLC, with the holding of over 17.72 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $304.8 Million and represent 7.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.88% shares in the company for having 4600000 shares of worth $68.54 Million while later fund manager owns 1.07 Million shares of worth $15.89 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.