CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ): What is good about stock?

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,515,103 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $800.26 Million, closed the recent trade at $7.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -6.51% during that session. The LOTZ stock price is -84.02% off its 52-week high price of $12.9 and 7.99% above the 52-week low of $6.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) trade information

Despite being -6.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 28 when the LOTZ stock price touched $8.13-1 or saw a rise of 13.9%. Year-to-date, CarLotz, Inc. shares have moved -37.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) have changed -7.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 213.84% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +213.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 213.84% from the levels at last check today.

CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -201.5%.