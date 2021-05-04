Boom Or Bust: Where Does Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Stock Go From Here?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,616,299 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.65 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -3.71% during that session. The IPOE stock price is -72.63% off its 52-week high price of $28.26 and 36.65% above the 52-week low of $10.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.24% with a share float percentage of 51.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V having a total of 118 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Empyrean Capital Partners, LP with over 4.73 Million shares worth more than $58.88 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Empyrean Capital Partners, LP held 5.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Weiss Asset Management LP, with the holding of over 3.5 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.54 Million and represent 4.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 113616 shares of worth $1.41 Million while later fund manager owns 63.88 Thousand shares of worth $794.64 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.