BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) surprises Wall Street with -7.52% stock price loss

The consensus among analysts is that BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 185.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +194.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 157.35% from the levels at last check today.

BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BIOLASE, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +167.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75%, compared to 20.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 73.7% and 75% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +58.6%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.79 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.28 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.78 Million and $2.94 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 62.9% for the current quarter and 181.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +27.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.5% with a share float percentage of 12.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BIOLASE, Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oracle Investment Management Inc with over 1.74 Million shares worth more than $724.68 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Oracle Investment Management Inc held 1.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 1.66 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.4 Million and represent 1.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 707632 shares of worth $294.87 Thousand while later fund manager owns 513.21 Thousand shares of worth $213.85 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.