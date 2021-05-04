Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSE:BRN) surprises Wall Street with 49.76% stock price gain

Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSE:BRN) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 5,654,043 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.66 Million, closed the last trade at $3.1 per share which meant it gained $1.03 on the day or 49.76% during that session. The BRN stock price is -125.48% off its 52-week high price of $6.99 and 84.84% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 249.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 528.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSE:BRN) trade information

Sporting 49.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the BRN stock price touched $4.34-2 or saw a rise of 28.57%. Year-to-date, Barnwell Industries Inc. shares have moved 144.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSE:BRN) have changed 14.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 77.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +61.7%.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSE:BRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.92% with a share float percentage of 21.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barnwell Industries Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 384.14 Thousand shares worth more than $487.86 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 82.07 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $104.22 Thousand and represent 0.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 60000 shares of worth $76.2 Thousand while later fund manager owns 44.2 Thousand shares of worth $56.14 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.