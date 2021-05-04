An in-depth look at the Paysafe Limited (PSFE) stock

The consensus among analysts is that Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +44.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 44.71% from the levels at last check today.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.34% with a share float percentage of 38.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paysafe Limited having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Campbell Capital Management Inc. with over 317Thousand shares worth more than $4.28 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Campbell Capital Management Inc. held 0.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, with the holding of over 268.41 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.62 Million and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and Hennessy Large Cap Financial Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 78303 shares of worth $1.06 Million while later fund manager owns 59Thousand shares of worth $796.5 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.