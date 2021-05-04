An in-depth look at the Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) stock – Marketing Sentinel

An in-depth look at the Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,540,744 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.48 Billion, closed the recent trade at $13.06 per share which meant it lost -$1.31 on the day or -9.09% during that session. The BFLY stock price is -123.05% off its 52-week high price of $29.13 and 28.48% above the 52-week low of $9.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Despite being -9.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the BFLY stock price touched $14.90- or saw a rise of 12.08%. Year-to-date, Butterfly Network, Inc. shares have moved -33.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) have changed -19.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.96.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

