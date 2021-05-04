ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) surprises Wall Street with 11.89% stock price gain

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,394,246 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.37 Million, closed the last trade at $3.2 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 11.89% during that session. The ADTX stock price is -199.38% off its 52-week high price of $9.58 and 49.38% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 182.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 337.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +337.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 337.5% from current levels.

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -120.2%.

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.81% with a share float percentage of 7.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 122.17 Thousand shares worth more than $254.11 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 0.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Credit Suisse Ag/, with the holding of over 51.91 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $107.98 Thousand and represent 0.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 78890 shares of worth $239.04 Thousand while later fund manager owns 2.9 Thousand shares of worth $8.77 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.