4.84% jump drives Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) into becoming a top stock for investors

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 3,659,419 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $129.53 Million, closed the last trade at $1.3 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 4.84% during that session. The ASM stock price is -116.92% off its 52-week high price of $2.82 and 74.62% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $1.9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.38% from current levels.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.73 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $9.45 Million and $8.47 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.6% for the current quarter and -0.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -60.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -169.6%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.91% with a share float percentage of 3.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 1.17 Million shares worth more than $1.52 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Bard Associates Inc. held 1.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 244.3 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $317.59 Thousand and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.