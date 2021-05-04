3.97% jump drives Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) into becoming a top stock for investors

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 1,531,257 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.5 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.07 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 3.97% during that session. The CNDT stock price is -2.12% off its 52-week high price of $7.22 and 75.81% above the 52-week low of $1.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 928.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) trade information

Sporting 3.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the CNDT stock price touched $7.14-0 or saw a rise of 0.98%. Year-to-date, Conduent Incorporated shares have moved 47.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) have changed 2.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -8.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -0.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.13% from current levels.

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.02 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.05 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +93.4%.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.31% with a share float percentage of 82.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Conduent Incorporated having a total of 298 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 38.15 Million shares worth more than $183.12 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Icahn, Carl, C. held 18.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.19 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.94 Million and represent 7.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.21% shares in the company for having 4666134 shares of worth $22.4 Million while later fund manager owns 4.05 Million shares of worth $26.96 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.91% of company’s outstanding stock.