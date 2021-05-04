14.07% jump drives MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) into becoming a top stock for investors

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,563,608 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.93 Million, closed the last trade at $5.35 per share which meant it gained $0.66 on the day or 14.07% during that session. The YGMZ stock price is -984.11% off its 52-week high price of $58 and 31.59% above the 52-week low of $3.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information

Sporting 14.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 03 when the YGMZ stock price touched $5.69-5 or saw a rise of 5.98%. Year-to-date, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited shares have moved -47.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) have changed -2.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 307.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 252.43.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -42.5%.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 74.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.4% with a share float percentage of 1.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 23.95 Thousand shares worth more than $243.34 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 5Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.8 Thousand and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 10287 shares of worth $47.22 Thousand while later fund manager owns 5.62 Thousand shares of worth $47.68 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.