10.96% jump drives SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) into becoming a top stock for investors

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 1,177,190 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $621.51 Million, closed the last trade at $7.49 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 10.96% during that session. The SXC stock price is -2.8% off its 52-week high price of $7.7 and 68.89% above the 52-week low of $2.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.81% from current levels.

Figures show that SunCoke Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +101.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5000%, compared to 36.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however Increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.5% and 325% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.7%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $319.45 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $331.75 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $338Million and $246.55 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.5% for the current quarter and 34.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +102.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

SunCoke Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 3.51%.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.84% with a share float percentage of 84.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SunCoke Energy Inc. having a total of 241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.08 Million shares worth more than $56.9 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.18 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.54 Million and represent 6.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.67% shares in the company for having 5530119 shares of worth $38.77 Million while later fund manager owns 3.67 Million shares of worth $25.71 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.42% of company’s outstanding stock.