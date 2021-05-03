Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) surprises Wall Street with 1.86% stock price gain

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,691,595 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.58 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.42 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 1.86% during that session. The YSG stock price is -144.43% off its 52-week high price of $25.47 and 4.99% above the 52-week low of $9.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +62.1%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.07% with a share float percentage of 22.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yatsen Holding Limited having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 44.71 Million shares worth more than $760.05 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Warburg Pincus LLC held 11.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.71 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $97.14 Million and represent 1.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 1337823 shares of worth $22.74 Million while later fund manager owns 1.13 Million shares of worth $19.18 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.